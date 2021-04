BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — MAX Transit has confirmed to CBS 42 that they received a call of a person shot on a bus Monday afternoon.

An official with MAX says they received another call three minutes later saying the bus was shot at as well. A representative of the company is on the way to the scene at this time.

The shooting took place in the 3300 block of Fred L. Shuttlesworth Drive.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.