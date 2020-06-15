Mathis to become 17th member of Colts’ Ring of Honor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts career sacks leader Robert Mathis will become the 17th member of the team’s Ring of Honor later this year.
Team officials say he will be inducted Nov. 22 when the Colts host the Green Bay Packers.
Mathis retired following the 2016 season. He spent 14 years with the Colts, playing most of that time opposite close friend Dwight Freeney.
Mathis finished with 123 career sacks and a league-record 47 strip sacks, was part of two AFC championships and earned one Super Bowl ring. He also has served as a consultant and an assistant coach with the franchise following his retirement.
