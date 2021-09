SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A massive fire lit up the sky in Sylacauga Wednesday morning as the former Board of Education building burned.

According to the Sylacauga Fire Department, an overnight fire destroyed the former Board of Education building off 4th Street in Sylacauga. Officials believe the fire had been going for a while prior to receiving the call.

It’s believed the fire started from inside the building. No injuries have been reported.

