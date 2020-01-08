Massachusetts students visit Northport to build Habitat for Humanity homes

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A group of college students from Massachusetts is in Tuscaloosa County all week helping to build a Habitat for Humanity house.



Student Jenna Smith says giving back and helping others is the right thing to do.

“Everyone needs help sometimes and if I was in a situation I would want to know that someone is coming down to help me. So to be that connection for someone and to be that hope for someone is something I’ve enjoyed and found close to my heart” Smith said.

Smith and eleven other students from Assumption College are in Northport doing volunteer work. They are painting and using drills and electric saws helping to build a new house. They do it every year to help families in need. This is the group’s ninth trip since the tornadoes of April 27, 2011, devastated much of Tuscaloosa.

“So we’ve been doing lots of painting on this house and we have a couple of carpenters now and that’s fun. And they’ve been building railings, painting. It makes my heart happy and it does make me feel good that I am able to give back to the community when I am in this position to help”.

The students are building the home on 24th Street in Northport and another group is also working on another home in the Alberta community in Tuscaloosa. The group will finish up the job Friday and are planning to come back again next year.

