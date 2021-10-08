Masks to be optional at Bibb County Schools when students return Tuesday

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — In a Facebook post, Bibb County Schools announced that they will not extend the mask requirement beyond the end of the first nine weeks on Friday, Oct. 8. When students go back to school on Tuesday, masks will be encouraged but not required.

While the mask requirement will no longer be in effect for classrooms, masks will still be required on all school buses due to the federal mandate for public transportation.

“Although student and employee COVID case numbers have fallen significantly over the last three weeks, Bibb County Schools strongly encourages and fully supports continued student and employee masking, along with all other COVID mitigation practices,” the school system said in the post.

At the end of the announcement, Bibb County Schools told readers to remember that Monday is a professional development day for employees and that there will be no school for students.