Face masks now required at Home Depot

(WIAT) — All Home Depot stores will require customers to wear face masks.
Right now, 85% of Home Depot stores already require customers wear face masks. Other major chains like Walmart, Target, CVS and Best Buy are all now requiring customers wear masks.
