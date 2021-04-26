Masks now optional at Shelby County Schools

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s now optional for students and staff in Shelby County Schools to wear masks while in the classroom.

The announcement comes as many school districts across Alabama are making facial coverings optional following the expiration of the statewide mask mandate. The district waited two weeks after Easter to end its mask requirement.

“I appreciate that they’ve even extended it and are still encouraging it beyond that point,” parent Mandi Marbur said.

Parents say the COVID-19 precautions put into place by the schools have helped limit COVID-19 spread and as the school year comes to a close, many of them say they support the changes, especially since teachers have had the opportunity to get vaccinated. But many will continue to do what they feel is best for their own families.

“If anything happens, I’m all about ‘Okay. Let’s go back to where we were. Let’s all wear the masks again if possible or if we have to,’” parent Amanda Jennings said.

All COVID-19 mitigation tools will remain in place in schools despite the mask mandate expiring within the Shelby County District. School leaders are still encouraging masks be worn for those that feel most comfortable.