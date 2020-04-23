Masks being given away at Birmingham’s Linn Park Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Happening Thursday, people in Birmingham will get the chance to get a free mask.
One Birmingham police officer received the donations from a local company and he is wanting to share them with the public.
The giveaway will be held at Linn Park starting at 12:30 p.m.
