Masks being given away at Birmingham’s Linn Park Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Happening Thursday, people in Birmingham will get the chance to get a free mask.

One Birmingham police officer received the donations from a local company and he is wanting to share them with the public.

The giveaway will be held at Linn Park starting at 12:30 p.m.

