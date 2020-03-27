Maryland neighborhood says Pledge of Allegiance together as part of new routine

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (CNN) — On a cul de sac, in a quiet Annapolis neighborhood, something has recently become a morning routine.
“I needed these kids to have a normalcy and I needed it,” Danielle Lawrance said.
Danielle Lawrance and her daughters Olivia and Emilia walk to the end of their driveway to meet their neighbors and say some familiar words.
Reciting the Pledge of Allegiance may have started as a way to keep a little familiarity for the kids.
But it didn’t take long for the whole cul de sac to join in.
“It just warms our heart,” neighbors Bob and Kathie Morrison said. “We’re a military family and we consider these people are shipmates 46 which is a very endearing term in the navy.”
Danielle started this for her daughters but it turns out she needs it too. Her neighbors say it’s turned into a way to check in one another.
They’ll continue this morning routine and pledge allegiance to the flag while also pledging to look after one another to get through this.
