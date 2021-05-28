Martin Paul LaRussa, owner of longtime Trussville restaurant Paul’s Hotdogs & Grill, dies

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — After a battle with pneumonia, Martin Paul LaRussa, the owner of Paul’s Hotdogs & Grill that was a longtime staple of both the Trussville and Pinson communities, died Thursday night.

LaRussa started showing symptoms of pneumonia last week and had been put on a ventilator on Saturday. Paul’s Hotdogs & Grill announced LaRussa’s passing early Friday morning on Facebook.

“It is with a very heavy heart to announce that owner Martin Paul LaRussa has passed and is now resting in the arms of Jesus,” the restaurant wrote on their Facebook page. “Thank you all for the outpouring love and prayers, please continue to keep our family in your prayers as we navigate through this very difficult time. Thank you and God bless.”

The son of Italian parents, LaRussa opened his first Paul’s Hotdogs & Grill location in Trussville in January 1993, naming it after his father and son, along with naming it after himself as Paul was his middle name. According to their website, the first few years were a struggle, but after a few years, the community started to back LaRussa.

The restaurant became a popular attraction in Trussville. As many restaurants struggled to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic, Paul’s Hotdogs & Grill survived, even after moving from Trussville to the Clay Marketplace in Pinson.

From his welcoming smile to the good eats he provided for his customers, Martin will be missed.

Support Paul’s legacy by visiting his Pinson location at 5180 Old Springville Road.