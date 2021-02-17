Martin Houston seeking to unseat Walt Maddox in Tuscaloosa mayoral race

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — On March 2, voters in Tuscaloosa will have a chance to either re-elect longtime mayor Walt Maddox or to go with another option.

One of those challengers is Martin Houston, senior director of membership growth for Alabama One Insurance who played running back under Gene Stalling for the Crimson Tide’s 1992 national championship team. Houston is also pastor of Harvest Church in Coker.

On Wednesday, CBS 42’s Jack Royer interviewed Houston about his vision for the city and what he would bring as mayor.

Watch the full interview here.