Marsh’s office: COVID-19 money won’t be used for Statehouse

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Alabama Senate said Wednesday that the state’s coronavirus relief funds will not be used to build a new Statehouse, putting to rest the idea that drew an immediate backlash.

Spending $200 million for new Statehouse was on a list, along with telemedicine and expenses related to the pandemic, that legislative leaders sent the governor of potential uses for the state’s $1.8 billion in CARES Act funding.

A spokesman for Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said the idea is now off the table. Marsh spokesman Will Califf said in a statement they have guidance that makes it clear the money can not be used for Statehouse construction.

