HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Marlon Wayans will perform at the Stardome Comedy Club in Hoover.

Marlon Wayans is an actor, producer, comedian, writer and film director. He is known for starring on “The Wayans Bros.”, “White Chicks”, “Scary Movie”, “Marlon” and more.

Wayans’ films have grossed more than $1 billion dollars globally. He will be at the Stardome next week June 4th – June 6th. The first show starts Friday at 7 p.m.

