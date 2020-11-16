Market Noel shopping event goes virtual this Fall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Junior League of Birmingham announced its first virtual Market Noel that will be held Nov. 17-22, 2020.

The shopping event, which is normally held in-person, will occur through a virtual marketplace and all special events will be held virtually as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the purchase of a $15 general admission ticket, patrons have access to the Market Noel virtual marketplace Tuesday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 22. The online market features more than 50 stores from across the nation. With items including home decor, clothing and accessories, gift and holiday items, food and much more, there is something for everyone. The virtual marketplace’s single checkout system and search features make finding the perfect holiday gift a cinch. Plus, customers will be able to shop their favorite stores from the comfort and safety of their own home while still supporting the Junior League’s mission.

“Market Noel is a favorite holiday event in Birmingham each year, so we were determined to make the event happen this year no matter what,” JLB Market Noel Chair Malinda Shackelford said. “ It’s been a great chance to be creative! We’re excited about the virtual marketplace platform we’ve built, as well as all of the events that will be taking place throughout the week, and are encouraging everyone to shop the magic and support the community this year.”

This year’s Market Noel will also include various virtual events throughout the week of Nov. 16-22, including:

Virtual Ribbon Cutting

Monday, Nov. 16

Market Noel will begin with a virtual ribbon cutting to kick off the week’s festivities and to celebrate this classic, annual event.

Preview Noel

Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m.

Preview Noel kicks off the Birmingham holiday season with a merry sneak peek into Market Noel. For $55, patrons can gain exclusive early access to shopping before the general public on Monday, Nov. 16 starting at 8 a.m.

The Preview Noel virtual event will take place Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. featuring entertainment, our annual Diamond Drop sponsored by Diamonds Direct and other Preview Noel classics. The first 300 people to purchase a ticket will receive a swag bag, a bottle of wine and a week-long general shopping ticket to the first ever virtual Market Noel.

JLB Hearts Birmingham

Thursday, Nov. 19

Included with the purchase of a general admission shopping ticket, this fun, virtual event is all about family and community. Join the JLB anytime throughout the day on Thursday, Nov. 19 to celebrate the community by watching performances from local schools and community groups, including the Disco Amigos, John Carroll High School Dance Team, John Carroll Middle School Dance Team, Spain Park High School Dance Team, Hoover High School Show Choir, Mountain Brook High School Dance Team, the Exceptional Foundation, UAB Golden Girls, Jackie O’Neal School of Dance, Jefferson County DYW, Shelby County DYW, Minor High School Choir, North Star Martial Arts, Birmingham Boys Choir, Grace Note and UAB Drumline.

Jingle and Flamingle Fiesta Pack

Friday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m.

The Jingle & Flamingle Fiesta pack provides all the elements needed for an evening of Jingling & Flamingling at home. The purchase of a $150 pack includes dinner for six from Tostadas, a cocktail kit from Queen’s Park and Tito’s Handmade Vodka and more. Each purchase of a fiesta pack enters patrons for a chance to win a “Night on the Town” graciously donated by local Birmingham businesses. Fiesta pack tickets are limited.

Brunch with the Big Guy

Saturday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m.

One of the most popular events each year, the JLB’s virtual Brunch with the Big Guy this year will include a pick-up brunch, holiday activities for kids and Magical Merry Mimosas. Available for $100, tickets are limited and include brunch for four and activities for two adults and two children. Extra tickets for additional children can be purchased for $20. Participants will enjoy brunch from their home and will watch Santa as he reads the Polar Express from the North Pole. The most magical moment of the day will be the reveal of a Magic Moment for one deserving child from JLB community partner, Magic Moments.

For the best way to experience Market Noel’s holiday party packs, patrons can purchase a $250 Ho! Ho! Trio ticket and receive both the Jingle & Flamingle Fiesta and Brunch with the Big Guy party packs and receive a free Preview Noel ticket.

The JLB is also excited to announce a new Market Noel feature this year – “The Elf Made Me Do It” kits! These 24- and 7-day kits have everything parents (and the elf!) need for a very merry and mischievous December. Kits will include letters, props, activities, instructions, materials and photo guides for each night. Elf is not included. The 24-day kit is $125 and the 7-day kit is $50.

Other ways to participate in this year’s festivities include entry into the Drink up Grinches, Diamond Drop sponsored by Diamond’s Direct and Cigar Drop contests. More information on Market Noel’s special events can be found at https://www.marketnoel.net/pages/special-events.

Proceeds from Market Noel go directly back into the community through the JLB’s 40 community projects benefiting women and children in need. In 2019, over $218,000 was raised from the event; these funds helped provide 84 packs of diapers to the JLB Diaper Bank, prepare 84 meals to elderly persons in Jefferson County through Meals on Wheels and allow over 84 provisional members to receive leadership training through the JLB’s annual provisional retreat.

For more information about Market Noel or to purchase tickets or prize packs, visit https://www.marketnoel.net/. For media inquiries, contact Audrey Pannell at 205.837.3140 or Audrey@styleadvertising.com. The online media kit with graphics, photos and the social media toolkit can be found here.