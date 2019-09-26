Mark Your Calendar: Smart Party

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s an event that celebrates smart women and smart giving, all to build equitable opportunities for women.

The Women’s Fund of Greater Birmingham will host its signature event, Smart Party on Thursday, October 10. It will be held at the Haven. Hours are from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Organizers say there is a pre-party cocktail hour for VIP ticket holders will feature a conversation with Kelly Caruso, CEO of Shipt.

Organizers say the event brings together more than 500 of the region’s most passionate philanthropists and advocates for women to raise funds and awareness around The Women’s Fund efforts.

To purchase tickets, go to womensfund.smartparty.org.