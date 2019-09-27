Mark Your Calendar: Barber Vintage Festival

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- It is one of the most highly anticipated motorcycle events in the world. The 15th annual Barber Vintage Festival will be held on October 4,5 and 6.

The three-day festival features the fan zone with food and entertainment. There will also be an ACE Corner which is a swap meet with hundreds of vendors selling vintage motorcycles and parts. In addition to all of that, there will be a motorcycle classic show.

The Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum in Birmingham will feature extended hours as well as seminars during the festival. On Friday night, the museum will hold its annual fundraiser, Motorcycles by Moonlight. There will be a silent as well as live auction, and a plate dinner. The grand marshal and motorcycle legend, John Penton, will be honored.

