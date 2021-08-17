Mark Cuban Foundation to hold Artificial Intelligence boot camp in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban’s foundation is hosting an Artificial Intelligence boot camp in several cities which include Birmingham.

The initiative is for any current high school student in the Birmingham area interested in learning more about Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. No prerequisite courses and no knowledge of coding is required.

Students must commit to four half-day boot camp sessions from 10 am-4 pm. The dates are October 23rd, October 30th, November 6th and November 13th.

Right now, the sessions in Birmingham are set to be held in-person at Protective Life.

Applications are due by August 27th.

