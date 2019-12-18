Marengo County tornado injures family, destroys belongings

MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A family in the Salt Well community of Marengo County are in need of help following Monday’s severe weather.

A GoFundMe page was created for Patricia Quinney-Wright and her two daughters who “lost everything” and suffered “major injuries which will require them to be off for an extended period of time” after a tornado hit the community.

The page was set up by Jeanette Caddell who says she works with Patricia and one of the injured daughters at Colonial Haven Care and Rehabilitation in Greensboro.

Caddell lists what the family is need for at the moment, including pants, shirts and shoes.

As of Tuesday night, the GoFundMe had raised over $1,300.

GEAR UP Alabama is also helping the family out. They are accepting material donations as well as monetary.

To help the family and donate to their GoFundMe page, click here.

