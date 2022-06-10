BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This Saturday, dozens will gather in Birmingham’s Kelly Ingram Park to protest gun violence as part of the “March for Our Lives” movement.

MFOL is a student-led organization that started in the aftermath of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida. In response to the Uvalde and Buffalo shootings, the movement will once again protest in Washington D.C. Saturday, with many other cities across the U.S. following suit.

The Birmingham march will start at noon and, depending on the crowd, will last until 2 p.m. Speakers will give speeches towards the beginning of the march, such as a therapist who will reflect on the trauma gun violence causes.

Madelyn Cantu, a recent UAB graduate with a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s in criminal justice, is the organizer of the march. She said she became involved in planning the march due to not finding any other march planned in Birmingham.

“I went on the [MFOL] website thinking, ‘I bet there’s a Birmingham one. I’d love to be involved.’ That’s when I saw there wasn’t one yet,” Cantu said.

After reaching out to the national “March for Our Lives” group, the organization offered Cantu the opportunity to head planning a Birmingham march herself. Cantu said that despite her lack of experience, she took on the challenge.

“I’ve worked with several nonprofits in Birmingham, but I had never organized a rally of this size or anything,” Cantu said.

Despite the big responsibility of planning the event, Cantu was both surprised and relieved at the amount of support she’s gotten from different communities.

“I’ve been blown away by how many different groups around the city have reached out and been like, ‘What can I do? How can I help volunteer? Can I bring some water?’” she said. “It’s really been a group effort.”

This is not the first time MFOL protesters have gathered in Birmingham. On March 24, 2018, UAB students also rallied alongside the main protest in D.C. in support to end gun violence. Cantu said while those particular students have since graduated and moved to other cities, current UAB students are filling in this year.

“We did have several students from UAB that seemed interested in carrying the torch for the organization since it is student-led,” she said. “So there were several students that were interested and offered to volunteer.”

Cantu said the issue of gun violence shouldn’t be a partisan issue, but rather a way for people to come together to “keep communities safe.”

“There has to be a middle ground because this is about people’s lives and this is about kids’ lives,” she said. “Students deserve the ability to go to school and know that they’re safe.”

Cantu hopes the march will encourage policy change from legislators.

“What message are we sending to [people] in our community when we say ‘You’re not even worth attempting a policy change’?” she said. “Real lives are being impacted and, as a community and country, we need to make the change happen.”

A Facebook page is available for those who wish to RVSP, though Cantu said it’s not required. As of Thursday, 40 people have confirmed going while 80 are interested.

“It is helpful just to know a number,” Cantu said. “I’m wanting to bring water so there’s enough for people, but I don’t know [how much] to pack in my car.”

Cantu said any water and leftover food supplies from supporters will be distributed to those facing homelessness in Birmingham.