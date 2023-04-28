BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — March of Dimes, the leader in the fight for the health of all moms and babies, is hosting its largest fundraiser in Birmingham.

“March for Babies: A Mother of a Movement” will take place starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Railroad Park. The purpose of the event is to raise critical funds so Birmingham families can get the best possible start.

“We welcome anyone and everyone to sign up [online] and just start fundraising efforts and come out to the walk on Saturday at Railroad Park,” Ashley Toms, executive director at March of Dimes, said. “A lot of people have set up teams or you can sign up as an individual, it’s totally up to you.”

The U.S. remains among the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth. The maternal mortality rate saw its largest increase since 2018, according to the latest CDC report. Alabama earned an “F” in the latest March of Dimes report card — which measures the state of maternal and infant health.