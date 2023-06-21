RALPH, Ala. (WIAT) — The National Weather Service confirmed the storm that hit the Ralph community of Tuscaloosa County Friday night included straight line winds and not a tornado. Storm cleanup continued Wednesday as workers picked up hundreds of fallen trees.

Many residents still do not have power. As of Wednesday afternoon, 50 are without power. Homeowner Carol Turner and her husband’s electric power was restored Tuesday night. She said her heart goes out to many others who still do not have power.

“It’s difficult, and we were lucky to have a couple of generators we could use to keep our refrigerator going,” Turner said. “And my husband bought one of those single room air conditioners, and we slept in our great room with sheets over the doors to hold that cool air in that one room.”

Seven homes were damaged by fallen trees. EMA officials said there were 35 reports of damages to homes including hail damage. Since Friday, Renee Robertson has been feeding free meals to crews from Black Warrior Electric.

“Because they help us all so much and they are good people and good crews, and they get the job done and work hard,” Robertson said. “So we got to feed them to keep them going. This is what the Lord put me here for and I am doing my job and I love my community.”

EMA officials are hoping crews will have all power restored by Thursday.