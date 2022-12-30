REFORM, Ala. (WIAT) — Many residents living in Reform have not had running water for a week. City workers and volunteers are handing out bottled water at the fire department to help as many as they can.

Mayor Melody David tells us the city is doing everything to restore water service as quickly as possible.

“Due to cold temperatures, we had many pipes that burst, and it’s no secret they are old and obsolete. Right now we are at a point where we are repairing each leak that we find,” David said. “We are out there in the trenches we don’t want anyone to think we are ignoring them or we don’t have a heart because we are all in this together.”

The city is asking for people to donate bottled water to the fire department for families who need it. Reform resident Patricia Richardson has not had running water at her house for a week.

“You get ready to wash your hands, you get ready to cook you, get ready to do anything like wash the dishes and you turn the nozzle on and no water runs out so that is rough,” Richardson said. “But I am glad they are out here providing us with water because we need it.”

Mayor David says she expects water service to be fully restored by either Saturday or Sunday.