Many of Alabama’s senior centers reopening following yearlong closure due to COVID-19 pandemic

HOMEWOOD Ala. (WIAT) — Starting Monday, senior centers across Alabama will reopening their doors after being closed for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help with the new changes, Homewood Senior Center plans to hold a series of meeting throughout the week to explain COVID-19 guidelines that will be enforced as part Gov. Kay Ivey’s statewide health order.

Despite reopening to the public, senior centers will not allow eating, singing, or playing cards in the facility. However, they can play bingo, use the fitness room, and garden. Many of the residents say they cannot wait for the centers’ doors to open again because being apart for so long has impacted them.

“We couldn’t get our grandchildren, we couldn’t get anybody around, and now we have our friends again to be with in a surrounding that’s convenient and familiar,” Homewood resident Truus Delfas-Boner, said.

“It’s a welcome change from the past year,” Homewood Senior Center Director Aimee Thornton said. “I have missed my seniors.”

Seniors will not be required to pay a fee at the Homewood Senior Center since all activities will not be offered. All seniors must wear a mask, social distance, and comply by all COVID-19 guidelines, whether or not they have been vaccinated.