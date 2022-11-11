NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Many turned out Friday morning for Northport’s first-ever Veterans Day Parade on Main Avenue downtown.

The parade started around 9 a.m., and business owner Crystal Buck says it was exciting to see so many come out to pay tribute to veterans.

“The excitement has been felt throughout the week and people have been coming to see the bows go up and the flags,” Buck said. “Everyone is excited to have this in downtown Northport and to honor our veterans.”

At 10 a.m., many in Tuscaloosa attended the annual Veterans Day program at Magnolia Shelter at Snow Hinton Park including Army veteran John Edwards Sr.

“It is exciting to me because if you haven’t been in the military, you don’t understand and when you serve, your brother is another service member,” Edwards said. “It was an honor to serve my country. Even though I wasn’t involved in combat, but if I had to, I would have.”

The Veterans Day service was originally scheduled to take place at the Veterans Memorial Park near the University Mall but due to the rain, the event was moved to Magnolia Shelter.