WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man’s body was discovered on the side of a highway in Walker County, the coroner confirms.

Coroner Joey Vick says the body was found at the intersection of Highway 78 and Mountain View Road near Argo.

WATCH: Body found on Hwy 78 in Walker County

This is a developing story, which will be updated as new details are available.

