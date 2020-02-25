Man with outstanding warrants in Michigan involved in deadly car crash, arrested for DUI

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly car accident involving a wanted man accused of driving under the influence.

JCSO says deputies responded to a crash in the 1800 block of Carson Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday. There, they discovered that a Chrysler 200C had crossed the center line and hit a Hyundai Elantra. The driver of the Elantra was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chrysler was identified as 38-year-old Dwayne Anthony Johnson, who is wanted in Michigan on outstanding warrants. He was also charged for DUI.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

