Man with outstanding warrant gives investigators false name, still gets arrested

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who had outstanding warrants after it was discovered he gave investigators a false name during a shooting investigation.

Ja’Mikel Antres Hackman, 22, was interviewed by JCSO Tuesday about a possible shooting. Hackman said he was a witness to the shooting and had given investigators a false name.

Hackman’s real identity was later determined and it was discovered he had an outstanding felony warrant. JCSO went to arrest Hackman and found him in possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and IDs and credit cards belonging to others.

Hackman has been charged with trafficking stolen identities, illegal possession of a credit card, unlawful possession of controlled substances, obstruction of justice, promoting contraband, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and failure to appear for obstruction of justice.

He is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail.

