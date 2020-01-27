Man will be tried on killing Sgt. Wytasha Carter, injuring other officer at same time

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The man accused of killing Birmingham Police Sgt. Wytasha Carter will now have his case of attempted murder on a second officer added to the case.

Jeremy Owens is accused of killing Carter back in January 2019. He will stand trial for the capital murder charge as well as his attempted murder charges for injuring Ofc. Lucas Allums in the same shooting.

Judge Teresa Pulliam made her ruling that both cases will be heard together when Owens appeared in court Monday.

A trial date has not been set yet, but is expected to happen either late this year or early 2021.

