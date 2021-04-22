Man wanted in Colorado homicide believed to be in Boaz

BOAZ, Ala. (WIAT) — The Boaz Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a man wanted for a homicide in Colorado.

Stephen Cruz Sandoval, 22, was last known to be in Boaz visiting family on Monday when he was scheduled to appear in court for homicide charges in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Tuesday. Boaz PD says Sandoval left Monday night and has not been seen since.

Sandoval is described as being 5-foot-9 and weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a silver Honda CR-V.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Boaz PD at 256-593-6812.

