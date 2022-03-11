COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who has been on the run from authorities for more than a week after he struck a police officer with a car.

Kytn William Wentzell, is said to have hit a Goodwater police officer during a traffic stop on Coosa County Road 86 back on March 3. Wentzell was considered armed and dangerous as multiple agencies attempted to bring him into custody.

On Friday, the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office announced that Wentzell, along with another person, was arrested by TCSO after authorities received a tip on Wentzell’s location in Talladega County.

The officer who was hit by the vehicle driven by Wentzell is said to have suffered only minor injuries. Wentzell will face charges of assaulting a law enforcement officer.

No other information has been released at this time. An investigation is still underway.