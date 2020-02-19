Man wanted for assaulting officer in Lowndes County, reward offered

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information that leads to the arrest of a man accused of assaulting a police officer.

Stanley Perdue Jr., 25, is wanted by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department and the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles for a number of charges, including assaulting a peace officer.

Perdue is described as being 5-foot-5 and weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen in the Calhoun Area driving a Silver mid-2000s GMC Envoy with no tag.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (205) 215-7867.

