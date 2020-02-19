1  of  12
Closings
ATTALLA CITY SCHOOLS CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS CLEVELAND COUNTY SCHOOLS ETOWAH COUNTY SCHOOLS FAITH CHRISTIAN SCHOOL GADSDEN CITY SCHOOLS GADSDEN CITY SCHOOLS ODENVILLE INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL OXFORD CITY SCHOOLS SACRED HEART OF JESUS CATHOLIC SCHOOL ST. CLAIR COUNTY SCHOOLS WESTBROOK CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Man wanted for assaulting officer in Lowndes County, reward offered

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information that leads to the arrest of a man accused of assaulting a police officer.

Stanley Perdue Jr., 25, is wanted by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department and the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles for a number of charges, including assaulting a peace officer.

Perdue is described as being 5-foot-5 and weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen in the Calhoun Area driving a Silver mid-2000s GMC Envoy with no tag.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (205) 215-7867.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events