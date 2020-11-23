Man wanted for allegedly raping 19-year-old, forcing her into trunk of car while picking up another woman

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is searching for a suspect in a rape and kidnapping case that occurred last week.

According to TPD, 23-year-old Terrance Westbrook is wanted for allegedly raping and kidnapping a 19-year-old on Nov. 17.

The victim alleges Westbrook assaulted her over the course of several hours after a verbal argument escalated as the two drove in his car.

Later on, Westbrook allegedly put the victim into his trunk while he picked up another woman from work and gave her a ride home. Westbrook then drove to a residence in Thomasville where someone then gave the victim a ride to Greensboro.

Westbrook is described as being 5-foot-9 and weighing 150 pounds. He drives a Mercury Grand Marquis and could be in the areas of Tuscaloosa, Choctaw, Marengo or Clarke counties.

If you have information on Westbrook’s whereabouts, contact TPD at 205-464-8690 or 205-349-2121.

LATEST POSTS