Man wanted by authorities after stealing gun from store

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and CrimeStoppers of Metro Alabama are searching for a man who allegedly stole a gun from a store Thursday morning.

According to CrimeStoppers, the man walked into a gun store in the 6900 block of Gadsden Hwy in the Trussville area at 11:30 p.m.

Authorities say the man walked up to the counter pretending to be a customer wanting one of his weapons to be serviced by the staff. He then walked around the store and before picking up a gun that was openly displayed, tucked it into his waistband and underneath his shirt. He then walked out of the store without paying.

Detectives obtained surveillance video and images of the suspect. He is described as being 24-30 years of age, 5-foot-9 and weighing 250 pounds. He was reportedly traveling with a female as well in a black 2010 Toyota Camry with a drive off tag.

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to contact CrimeStoppers by submitting a tip here.

