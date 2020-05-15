Man, toddler injured after car accident on Hwy 79

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic accident that left a man and a toddler injured Friday morning.

According to JCSO, deputies responded to a crash on Highway 79 and Old Bradford Road. Authorities found an automobile had collided with a large truck pulling a trailer.

The injured man and toddler were in the automobile and transported to local hospitals for “emergency medical treatment.” No information has been released on the extent of their injuries. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

No other information has been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

