FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man suffering life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon.

According to JCSO, deputies received a call of shots fired in the 300 block of Valley Road around 3:30 p.m. A victim was found at the scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

