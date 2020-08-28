Man suffering from gunshot wounds found in car, taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Adamsville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon.
According to APD, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Dee Drive in the Gray’s Garden community just before 2 p.m. Upon arrival, authorities found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle. He was unresponsive.
The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to APD.
The incident is under investigation at this time. No other information has been released.
