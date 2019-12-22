Man struck by 2 vehicles, killed on Lorna Road

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating an accident that left one person dead Saturday night.

Around 11:40 p.m., Hoover Police and Fire Departments responded to the 3400 block of Lorna Road on a report of a person struck by a vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Hoover Fire-medics upon arrival.

During the investigation, officers from the Hoover Police Traffic Unit were called to the scene. Their investigation concluded that the victim was walking across Lorna Road when he was struck by a 2014 white Toyota Avalon traveling South on Lorna Road in the outside lane. The victim came to rest in the inside southbound lane where he was also hit by a 2002 brown Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Both drivers remained on the scene and criminal charges are not expected at this time.

The victim’s identity will be released once it has been determined by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office and next of kin notifications have been made.