HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover police are investigating a stabbing after a man showed up at a fire station with multiple stab wounds.

The man arrived at Hoover Fire Station 4 just before 7 p.m. on Thursday, according to Captain Keith Czeskleba with the Hoover Police Department.

“Officers learned the victim was in the parking lot of Twin Peaks when he was attacked by two older white males who fled the area on motorcycles,” a release from HPD said.

Police said Thursday night that the victim was transported to UAB Hospital with serious injuries. HPD said detectives are still working to identify suspects in the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Kevin Morris at (205) 444-7615. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (205) 254-7777.