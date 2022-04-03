BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot outside of a Fairfield hotel Saturday night.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 7:59 p.m. to a call of shots fired outside of a hotel in the 6000 block of Kelco Place. Deputies arrived and found a man being treated for a gunshot wound to the hip.

Witnesses told deputies that the shooting took place outside of the hotel and that the victim was brought inside to be cared for until medical personnel arrived. The man was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

No other information is available at this time.