Man shot multiple times while sitting at stop sign in Bessemer, no suspect in custody

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot multiple times while sitting in his car at a stop sign Sunday morning.

According to the Bessemer Police Department, the victim was at the intersection of 5th Avenue and 13th Street just after 11:40 a.m. The victim stopped at a stop sign when the suspect pulled up and fired into the vehicle, striking the man multiple times.

The suspect then drove himself back to his home where help was called, according to Bessemer PD Lt. Christian Clemons. The man is said to be in stable but critical condition at this time.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

No other information has been released at this time. If you have any information on this case, contact Bessemer PD at (205) 425-2411.

LATEST POSTS