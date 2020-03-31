Man shot, killed on 16th Street; no suspects in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday evening.
According to BPD, the man was found shot outside his vehicle in the 1100 block of 16th Street just after 5 p.m. Once officers arrived on the scene, they pronounced the man dead.
As of now, there are no suspects in custody.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
