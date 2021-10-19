Man shot, killed at Birmingham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was found shot dead inside a parked car at a Birmingham apartment complex Monday night.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers were called to the apartment complex on the 1300 block of 44th Avenue North after 10 p.m. on reports of multiple rounds of gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man slumped over the driver’s seat inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Deonta Picket, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

