BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday night has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 27-year-old Jamarquis Darionte Weaver was shot around 9:50 p.m. while in the 100 block of 59th Street North. He was pronounced dead at 10:15 p.m.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating Weaver’s death as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD at 205-254-1764.