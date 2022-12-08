BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead following a shooting in Blount County that involved law enforcement Wednesday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, agents with the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched an investigation into the shooting that involved a Blount County sheriff’s deputy and an officer with the Hayden Police Department.

ALEA reported that the shooting happened in the 100 block of Dogwood Lane on Dec. 7 and a 34-year-old man identified as Stephen Bentley was shot and killed.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not yet been released as the SBI is continuing to investigate.

No further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released by ALEA or local law enforcement.