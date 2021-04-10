Man shot, killed after fight during house party in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a home early Saturday morning.

According to BPD, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 2700 block of Avenue J in Ensley just before 4 a.m. Once on the scene, authorities discovered a man lying unresponsive on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was later identified as 44-year-old Rodriguez Valides Holt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed Holt was with several other individuals at the residence “partying,” according to BPD. A verbal altercation occurred between Holt and another subject before the fight turned physical and led to Holt’s death.

The suspect fled the scene and has yet to be arrested. BPD says the suspect is still at large and several others are being interviewed at this time.

Police also say the home the shooting took place was being used as an “illegal shot house” where residents will sell alcohol and other activities illegally.

If you have any information on this case, contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.