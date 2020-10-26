Man shot in Fairfield, investigation underway

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting in Fairfield.

On Sunday Oct. 25, 2020, around 1:40 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive Fairfield.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm. The man told deputies that while he was standing in the parking lot an unknown gunman approached him and asked him what he was doing there and then shot him in the arm, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. The man fled and called 911.

The man was treated on the scene by paramedics and then transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. This offense is under investigation.

