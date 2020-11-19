Man shot at Greensboro motel, condition unknown at this time

GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Hale County are investigating a shooting at a Greensboro motel Wednesday night.

According to Hale County District Attorney Michael Jackson, three masked men forced their way into the motel room that a man and his girlfriend were staying in. The masked men shot the male victim in his torso.

The victim was later identified as 27-year-old Karteles Turner. He was taken to a local hospital by a friend before being airlifted to UAB Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Turner’s girlfriend was interviewed by authorities. No known injuries were sustained to her.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

