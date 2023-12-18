BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who died in a shooting over the weekend in Birmingham’s Lakeview District has been identified.

Around 2:50 a.m., off-duty security at a bar in the Lakeview District heard shots being fired in the 700 block of 29th Street South, according to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD).

Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds near a food truck. One was pronounced dead on the scene at 3:02 a.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office (JCCO); the other was transported to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to the JCCO, the man who was killed was 28-year-old Antonio Deandre Benson of Birmingham.

Benson’s death is being investigated as a homicide by the BPD.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.