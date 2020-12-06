Man shot after dispute at convenience store in east Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one man outside of a convenience store on Center Point Parkway.

On Dec. 5, around 9:45 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Birmingham Police Department that there had been a shooting in the 1100 block of Center Point Parkway.

Deputies responded to the scene where evidence was recovered. The victim left the scene and was treated by paramedics before being taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening wound, authorities report.

The shooting appeared to have started inside a convenience store between people who knew each other.

Sheriff’s investigators are investigating this offense.