BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 73-year-old man serving a life sentence at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility died over the weekend.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office (JCCO), Doyle Lee Farr was found at the facility at 7:33 a.m. on Sunday and was pronounced dead at 7:50 a.m.

Farr was serving a life sentence for murder from a 2000 conviction out of Cullman County.

A postmortem examination performed on Monday found no signs of trauma or foul play associated with the death. The cause of Farr’s death is pending additional laboratory studies but currently the death is believed to be of natural causes, according to the JCCO.

The Alabama Department of Correction – Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.